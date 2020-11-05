SC accepts bail requests of co-accused in STDC case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday approved the pre-arrest bail request of an accused in the Sindh Tourism Development Corporation corruption case.

The National Accountability Bureau had filed a reference against STDC officials including former MD Roshan Ali Kanasro, assistant manager Mohammad Azeem, section officer of information and archives department Altaf Memon for allegedly misusing their authority and illegally awarding contracts to unqualified contractors, non-provision of items/services against awarded works which resulted in a loss of Rs27.110m to the state kitty.

During the hearing in the case, the counsel one of the suspects, Abdul Majeed Soomro, told the court his client once made a documentary for the department and he was falsely nominated in the case as an accused.

The defense said the allegations levelled against his client were incorrect that no film was made for STDC. He said that all records related to the approval of the film were provided with the petition.

Later, the top court approved the petition and ordered Soomro to submit surety bonds worth Rs500,000. The apex court also issued a notice to the anti-corruption watchdog to submit a response in the next hearing.