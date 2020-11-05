Remembering a revolutionary poet 

Renowned Revolutionary Poet Muhammad Siddique Tariro who gained unparalleled fame and accolade with his pen name Sarvech Sujawali was born on 14th March 1937 in Village Ibrahim Tarriro in the house of a farmer, a few Kilometers Away from Sujawal Town. He was sent to Badin for early education where he studied till the fourth class but owing to abject poverty he returned to his village to support his father in earning the livelihood for their family. In his village, while grazing cattles he used to observe nature closely, His nexus with nature and fervent attachment with poor and innocent people of the land made him an illustrious literary figure of the Larr Region of Sindh. In 1957 after driving great motivation from the poems of Maulvi Ahmed Malah- (1877 to 1969- A venerable Sindhi poet during the 19th century), he completely devoted himself to poetry. In 1958 for the first time he expressed his poetic skills in a public gathering, his worthwhile poetry left a lasting impact not only on the common public but also on the renowned figures of the area present there in the gathering. After becoming famous as a poet he resumed his education so he could further improve his skills. During the era of the 60s and 70s when political upheaval was prevailing in the country, he emerged as one of the leading revolutionary poets of Sindh. His poetry encouraged the people of Sindh to instigate a movement against the tyrannical step of one unit taken by the dictator of the Time. He created awareness among the common people about the dictators of the time and their ulterior strategies against Sindh through his poetry and for doing that he was sent behind the bars. In the course of the MRD, he was imprisoned again for his active involvement in that movement and his family also suffered ignominiously. On the advice of his cordial friend Makhdom Talib-UL- Maula he joined Pakistan Peoples Party in 1968 and remained loyal to it till his last breath. Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and his Daughter Benazir Bhutto and Indian Prime Ministers Indra Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi were among many of his admirers. The first compilation of his poetry ( “Akhiyon Akhiyon Amba Warr- Wet Eyes, Dry Hairs) was published in 1972 and was also made part of the MA Sindhi Syllabus of Karachi University. While the second compilation (” Bae Kandiyon Maheran Juu- Both Ends of Maheran Sindh) was published after his death in 2008. His poems are Sung by renowned vocalists of the Subcontinent, one of his poems (Jannat-Ul- Firdos Ahin Bae Kandiyon Maheran Ju- Both Ends of Sindh are like Paradise) sang by Allah- Dino Khaskeli is still popular in every nook and corner of Sindh. In the latter half of his life he was diagnosed with cancer, death of his elder son Habibullah Sangi who was also a well-known poet further elevated his pain, he was torn apart after that throbbing incident. The Septuagenarian poet left this world on 22 October 2007, leaving behind an endless legacy. Paying him tribute on his first death Anniversary stalwart politician Rasool Bux Palijo Said That; Sarvech was a firebrand and a sturdy voice of Sindh,s Rights who changed the mindset of the common people of Sindh. Sharing his views with the writer Chairman of Sindhi Language Authority Dr. Mohammad Ali Manjhi said that; Sarvech taught us to live with courage and hope, his ability to utter extempore poetry distinguished him from other poets of his time.

Kamran Khamiso Khawaja

Sujawal