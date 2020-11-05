Rejected politicians can’t cheat voters in Gilgit-Baltistan: Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Syed Shibli Faraz on Thursday said that the politicians, rejected by the people of Pakistan, cannot hoodwink the voters of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

In a tweet on Thursday, he said those who have turned Sindh into ruins cannot develop GB.

The minister said that the people of the autonomous region will also not let the PML-N establish its new franchise of corruption in their area.

The minister’s statement comes as opposition parties – Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) – are heavily campaigning in Gilgit-Baltistan ahead of the polls.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Thursday addressed a rally in the autonomous region, days after PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addressed a political gathering to gather public support.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also held a gathering in GB, where he announced the government’s decision to grant provisional provincial status to the autonomous region but refrained from announcing any development projects to avoid violating election guidelines.

It is worth mentioning here that on Wednesday, GB chief election commissioner on Wednesday maintained that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as well as federal ministers Murad Saeed and Ali Amin Gandapur of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had violated the code of conduct for the upcoming polls in the region while participating in their parties’ campaigns.

“The commission has so far issued 95 show-cause notices to PPP, PTI, PML-N and other political parties for violating the code of conduct,” Raja Shehbaz Khan said at a press conference in Islamabad.

The election commissioner added the body would continue issuing notices to the violators and initiate proceedings against them as per the law.

“We will not deviate from the Election Act and ensure fair, free and transparent elections in the region,” said Khan, rejecting rumours of pre-poll rigging in the G-B elections scheduled to be held on November 15.

The commissioner reiterated that army would not be deployed for the polls. “Only police, Rangers, and FC personnel will be present for security,” he said.