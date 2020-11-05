PWWB increases marriage and death grant for workers

LAHORE: The Punjab Workers Welfare Board (PWWB) has approved a 100 per cent increase in the marriage grant while the death grant for the workers’ family has also been increased from Rs500,000 to Rs600,000, Pakistan Today learnt on Thursday.

A meeting of the governing body of Punjab Workers Welfare Fund was convened in the Punjab Labor and Human Resource Department (PL&HRD) under the chairmanship of Secretary PL&HRD Ahmed Javed Qazi in which Punjab Revenue Authority Chairman Zainal Abidin also participated.

10 agendas were presented at the meeting by the PWWB secretary, including the agenda to increase marriage grants and death grants whereas both agendas were approved at the governing body meeting.

The request for regularisation of 127 interns working in the PL&HRD was rejected by the members of the governing body declaring it against the law. The director education, who was also present in the meeting, said that all these persons were placed on internship for six months and there is no policy to regularise them. The governing body directed not to extend the contracts of these persons after the expiry of the existing contracts. The PWWB was banned from appointing interns without the approval of the governing body.

The PRA chairman informed about the method of transfer and deposit of funds in Punjab by the federal government.

“With the permission of the federal government, the PRA had started raising funds in Punjab and the same procedure was followed which was observed by the FBR [Federal Board of Revenue]. Now business establishments can also deposit their funds online with the PRA,” the chairman said.

The PL&HRD secretary said that discussions were being held with the federal government on the modalities of transfer of funds in the provinces.

Speaking to Pakistan Today, Qazi said, “Our department is working to move all systems to computerized and automated systems by the end of this year. We have issued instructions for receiving online applications for scholarships to ensure transparency. A solid IT system is being set up to curb corruption and enhance the efficiency of the department.”