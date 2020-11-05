PM-hosted lunch reveals PTI’s festering wounds

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid, a key member of the ruling alliance, skipped a luncheon event hosted by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday after initially accepting the invitation, reports suggest.

“The party leadership decided to skip the event in protest after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government failed to address its concerns,” unverified reports quoted PML leader and Minister for Housing and Works as saying.

Red Zone sources claim the PTI had made certain commitments to the Q league including the promise of another ministry at the Centre which the government failed to fulfill.

“There’s no point in attending the [luncheon] if the prime minister does not deem his ally as important,” said Cheema, according to one report.

“Whenever the government needed [us], we voted [to support their introduced bills] more than the government’s [own] people,” said the minister.

He also said the PTI ministers who came to invite them had also acknowledged that the Q League was “not being treated fairly”.

Differences between the two allies had emerged last year as well but appeared to have been resolved after the premier’s former point man Jahangir Tareen managed to persuade the party to withdraw resignation of its lone minister in Punjab in return for another ministry in the province.

At the time, the Chaudhry brother had also put their weight behind Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to the extent of saying the party may revisit its decision to stay in the coalition if he is sent home.

THE LUNCHEON:

Prime Minister Imran is expected to discuss the current political situation with his allies at the luncheon.

According to reports, the participants were expected to arrive by 1:00 pm. Top government officials and MPs from the coalition partners were to attend.

From MQM-P, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Syed Aminul Haq, and Kishwar Zehra were expected to attend. On the other hand, the Grand Democratic Alliance delegation is expected to be led by Dr Fahmida Mirza.

Members from the Balochistan Awami Party and Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed’s Awami Muslim League are also expected to participate.