Pakistan strives to learn from China on poverty alleviation

ISLAMABAD: The Joint Working Group of Pakistan and China on Wednesday has discussed socio-economic development projects under China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework, and during the meeting, Pakistan showed its desire to learn from China’s experience of alleviating poverty.

During the meeting, the Pakistani side discussed the poverty alleviation research project with the Chinese side and desired to learn from Chinese experience in this area.

The meeting was co-chaired by the vice-chairman of China International Development & Cooperation Agency, Boqing, and the secretary of the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Mathar Niaz Rana.

The Joint Working Group also discussed and reviewed the projects under $1 billion Chinese grant.

Rana suggested holding monthly review meetings to speed up the implementation of the projects. The implementation of Covid-19 prevention also came under discussion.

Both sides expressed satisfaction over the progress of the projects being undertaken under this JWG in key areas of agriculture, education, health, poverty alleviation and vocational training.

The Pakistan side appreciated the assistance provided by the government of the People’s Republic of China for socio-economic uplift of the country and also acknowledged the support extended during the pandemic; especially the medical equipment and supplies.

The projects reviewed including agriculture technology laboratories, provision of equipment & tools and demonstration stations in the agriculture sector, smart classroom project and overseas student scholarship programme in the education sector, solarisation project in Balochistan, drinking water supply project for Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and more.

The Pakistani side emphasised expediting technical education projects, including cooperative projects with Pak-Austria Fachhochschule: Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology in KP and Punjab Tianjin University of Technology.

The Chinese side appreciated the level of preparation and commitment of Pakistan towards the early implementation of the projects and acknowledged the level of coordination provided by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives.

The meeting concluded with the decision to prepare documents for signing as deliverables of the forthcoming Joint Cooperation Committee.

It was also decided to prepare projects for the third phase and a request was made to the Chinese side to send their experts for the implementation of priority projects.