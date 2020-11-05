Pakistan rejects India’s ‘baseless’ claims on Kartarpur Corridor

Pakistan has firmly rejected the “baseless and fallacious” claims made by the Indian government against the Kartarpur Corridor, and these claims have also been rejected by the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee itself.

In a statement, Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that the malicious propaganda by the Indian government is simply an attempt to malign the “peace corridor” initiative.

“The malicious propaganda by the Indian government is simply an attempt to malign the ‘peace corridor’ initiative by casting mischievous aspersions against the interests of the Sikh community and to detract attention from the reprehensible violation of human rights of minorities in India,” said Chaudhri.

The FO said that it was no more than an Indian attempt to cast damaging accusations against the interests of the Sikh community and to detract attention from India’s own reprehensible human rights violations of minorities in India.

Chaudri added that the PSGPC is responsible for carrying out rituals in Gurdwara Sahiban, including Kartarpur, as per Sikh Rehat Maryada.

“Any insinuations regarding ‘transferring’ the affairs of Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib from the PSGPC to the PMU are not only contrary to the facts, but are also aimed at creating religious disharmony by the Hindutva-driven BJP government in India,” the FO spokesman said.

“The Project Management Unit (PMU), under the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), has simply been created to facilitate the committee in this regard,” he added.

Chaudhri said that the Sikh community from all over the world remains greatly appreciative of the efforts made by Pakistan to complete the Kartarpur Corridor project in record time and for the excellent arrangements made to facilitate the pilgrims.

“India would be well advised to take steps to protect its minorities and their places of worship, rather than feigning misleading and sham concerns for the rights of minorities elsewhere,” he said.