Medical board to determine Arzoo’s age in underage marriage case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Thursday directed the provincial health secretary to constitute a medical board to determine the age of Arzoo Raja — the minor Christian girl who was allegedly abducted before being converted and married to an older Muslim man.

According to a first information report (FIR), lodged at Ferere police station, the 13-year-old girl was allegedly abducted from her residence in Karachi on October 13 and two days later their 44-year-old neighbour, Syed Ali Azhar, while claiming to be her husband, produced a marriage certificate saying she was of legal age, 18, and had converted to Islam.

The case came into the limelight last month after a high court order barred police from arresting Azhar following the registration of the case against him and his family for “kidnapping Arzoo, forging her age, forcefully converting her to Islam and for marrying a child”.

During an earlier hearing, Raja had stated she had embraced Islam out of her free choice and had solemnised a free-will marriage with Azhar “without any fear or pressure”.

The high court initially accepted statements from the girl that she was 18 — the legal marriage age in Sindh, and had willingly converted to Islam and wed, sparking protests by Christian groups and rights campaigners.

Raja, during the hearing on Thursday, reiterated that she had married Azhar of her own will and dismissed the notion of her purported arrest. She further pleaded to be allowed to leave with her husband.

However, the two-judge bench headed by Justice K. K. Agha observed that according to the documents produced before it, she was below 18 years of age and under the Sindh Child Marriages Restraint Act 2013, nobody below 18 years can contract marriage.

Jibran Nasir, the counsel for Raja’s family, contended it was necessary to determine the girl’s real age. He also requested the court to record the girl’s statement in the judge’s chamber.

However, the Sindh advocate general said that the statement could not be recorded as she was a minor.

Justice Agha observed that if Raja was in fact of legal age, she had the right to marry whoever she chose. The court further observed that she had said she was not kidnapped.

Meanwhile, Barrister Salahuddin also appeared before the court and filed an intervener on behalf of Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari, who had earlier requested to join the case.

Justice Agha said the court would proceed step-by-step and would analyse the case carefully. The bench directed the health secretary to constitute a medical board to determine the girl’s age. It also directed police to keep the girl at the shelter home till Nov 9 when the case will be taken up for hearing again.