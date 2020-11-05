Maryam to lead PML-N campaign in GB from today

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz would head to Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) for a seven-day visit from November 5 to lead the election campaign of the party in the GB polls.

According to details issued by the PML-N regarding Maryam Nawaz’s visit to the region, the vice president would reach Skardu on November 05 and address a public gathering at Guwahati later in the day.

She would address PML-N rallies in Skardu and Dambudas areas of the Gilgit Baltistan on November 6 and November 7 followed by public gatherings in Gahkuch on November 8, Astore on November 10 and Chilas on November 11. Maryam Nawaz would also lead a rally, to be taken out from Shigar to Skardu, on November 06.

It is pertinent to mention here that the polls in Gilgit Baltistan are scheduled for November 15.