Foreign agents spewing poison on institutions to be exposed: Firdous

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the government with the help of people will expose those handful foreign agents and their facilitators who are spewing poison on state institutions.

Addressing a press conference here at Directorate General Public Relations on Wednesday, Firdous said that people and media both are fully aware that all the efforts of anti-state elements to save plundering money have failed.

She also criticised the futile efforts of Marayam Nawaz for the sake of power. Public meeting is the beauty of democracy but no one will be allowed to act against the country in the garb of processions, she added.

She said that the opposition is upset over her appointment, however, she offers “Burnol” for their wounds. She said that the government has taken revolutionary measures for providing relief and solving problems of farmers.

The question should be asked from the wicked group which is supporting farmers why they did not increase the support price of crops in their tenures. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government increased the support price of wheat up to Rs300 and paid Rs175 billion to the sugarcane growers.

A policy of setting up of journalists’ colonies throughout the province is being introduced for solving the residential problems of homeless journalists. It is PTI government’s policy to take along representatives of journalists organizations and press clubs, she said.

Firdous said that DGPR would be set on modern lines. She said that the digital communication academy will prove to be a milestone for the capacity building of journalists and representatives of the Information Department.