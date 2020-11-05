Double hit 

Sir, now there is also dengue in the midst of covid-19 . The cases of dengue are alarmingly increasing throughout the country. In the past two months, a worrying increase in dengue cases has been noted in Karachi. In September, 927 cases were reported and 900 cases in October. There is nothing surprising about this trend because in the beginning of winter season, when it is neither too hot nor too cold, the weather is conducive to fast breeding of mosquitoes, and similar is the case at the end of the season in February and March. The situation is no different in other parts of Sindh as 2,000 cases have been reported there in the ongoing year. The cases are rising alarmingly due to not cleaning the things and not thinking about hygiene. So, it is the responsibility of the government to make people aware of the virus.

Imtaiz Javid

Awaran