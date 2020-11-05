Cop dies of coronavirus in Karachi

KARACHI: A senior official of the Sindh police passed away at a private hospital in Karachi on Thursday, a week after being hospitalised for contracting coronavirus.

Superintendent of Police Raja Arshad was associated with the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of police.

According to reports, Arshad and his colleague — SIU SP Muzaffar Iqbal — were diagnosed with the infection. While Iqbal had quarantined himself at home, was hospitalised a week ago for developing health complications.

Pakistan on Thursday reported 1,302 infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 32,376 tests — a positivity ratio of 4.02 percent.

The health authorities have been sounding the alarm about a second wave of the virus for several weeks now. Daily infections and deaths are once more on the rise, raising fears that disease is making a comeback as the public becomes more apathetic toward social distancing measures.

Meanwhile, the country has yet to fully utilise its claimed testing capacity of 73,472 and is currently testing significantly below numbers proposed by global health experts. According to WHO, the government’s testing policies likely only record the most symptomatic patients while ignoring the spread among asymptomatic carriers, which recent studies have suggested comprise the majority of infections in the country.