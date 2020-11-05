COAS stresses importance of ‘brotherly relations’ with Bosnia and Herzegovina

The Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa stressed the importance of “brotherly relations” with Bosnia and Herzegovina are for Pakistan during a meeting with Chairman Sefik Dzaferovic.

Inter-Services Public Relations said that COAS Bajwa and the Bosnian leader discussed “enhanced bilateral cooperation in various fields including defence, technical expertise and joint ventures” during the meeting, which was held at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

“Pakistan attaches great importance to brotherly relations with Bosnia and Herzegovina and is proud of the strong bond of love and support between people of two countries,” Gen Bajwa said, according to ISPR.

Furthermore, the Bosnian leader acknowledged the efforts made by Pakistan for peace in the region and promised to improve bilateral relations between both brotherly countries.

A day earlier, Dzaferovic had met with Prime Minister Imran Khan, where the two signed accords regarding trade and scientific cooperation.