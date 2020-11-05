China rejects notion of neutral position on GB issue

Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that China rejected the notion of China taking a neutral position in the matter of Gilgit-Baltistan.

He also added that China’s stance regarding Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir was “clear”, adding that the matter should be resolved peacefully, with the United Nations Security Council resolutions in mind.

Earlier, Pakistan had categorically rejected Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s unwarranted comments regarding Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Foreign Office (FO) in a statement on Tuesday had said that India has no locus standi on the issue. It had further said that gratuitous repetition of false claims by the RSS-BJP leaders, one after the other, for political point-scoring can neither change facts nor can it draw attention away from the reprehensible human rights violations being perpetrated against the Kashmiri people by Indian occupation forces in Indian Occupied Kashmir

The FO called upon India to immediately end its illegal and forcible occupation of parts of Jammu and Kashmir. It said India must comply with its international obligations by allowing Kashmiris to exercise their inalienable right to self-determination through a free and impartial plebiscite under the auspices of the UN as enshrined in the relevant UNSC resolutions.