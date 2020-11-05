Bilawal violated election code of conduct in GB: CEC

ISLAMABAD: Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Raja Shehbaz Khan has said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has violated election code of conduct in GB.

“Notices have been served on 95 people including leaders of the PPP over violation of the code of conduct,” the CEC said while addressing a press conference on Wednesday.

Reacting to claims of pre-poll rigging in GB, Khan said that he is in Islamabad currently and the parties levelling the allegations of rigging should meet him. “We will hold transparent elections in GB,” he vowed.

Describing the arrangements made by the election commission of GB, Khan said that GB Scouts will also perform duties along with police during elections. The CEC said that the number of registered voters in the area in 2015 was 6,18,624 while the number currently stands at 7,45,362.

Khan said that all preparations have been made in accordance with the election act for the upcoming polls in GB and added that a control room has also been established for the announcement of the results.

Bilawal is currently in GB to carry out his party’s election campaign in GB. It may be noted that general elections for the GB Assembly will be held on November 15.