Army committed to defending people along LoC: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has reiterated that Pakistan Army shall continue ensuring protection and security of people along the Line of Control (LoC).

The army chief said this while visiting the Corps Headquarters Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

He appreciated the resilience of Kashmiri population who are being deliberately targeted by Indian Army on both sides of the LoC.

The COAS was given a comprehensive briefing on prevalent situations along the LOC and operational preparedness of the formations. General Bajwa was also briefed on the developmental work being undertaken in Rawalpindi Cantonment.

The army chief expressed his satisfaction over the progress and appreciated the civil administration in this regard.