After PTI and PPP, PML-N also vows provincial status for GB

ISLAMABAD: Along with the two major political parties, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), who are actively campaigning election in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) for the constitutional rights of autonomous region, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has also vowed to grant provincial status to the area.

While both PPP and PML-N are assuring the people of GB about granting provincial status, the head of Pakistan Democratic Movement, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, stands against the giving provincial status to GB as he considers it a division of Kashmir.

The chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has been talking against the government’s decision to make GB a province in every PDM speech.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, along with some other senior leaders of the party, arrived in Skardu on Thursday and has also pledged that her party would make GB a province. She added that the PML-N had already worked on the issue for three years.

Addressing a large political gathering in Ghanche district, she claimed that the announcement of making GB a province by Prime Minister Imran Khan was a tactic to cheat the people of the area.

Reminding the people about promises made by her father and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam said that every announcement made by Nawaz has been fulfilled.

She asked the PML-N workers to avoid supporting all those leaders who have left the party and joined PTI in GB. “Those who are not loyal to the party would not be sincere with the rights of people,” she said.

Maryam also tried to convince the residents of Baltistan region to vote for her party saying that days of Prime Minister Imran Khan are numbered. “The people of GB are educated and aware that Imran Khan is making hollow claims,” she added.

Maryam will be in GB for seven days to address various election rallies.

According to the PML-N spokesperson, Marriyum Aurangzeb, the PML-N VP will also address a public meeting in Skardu on November 6. She will also address a public rally in Dambudas on November 7.

The PML-N VP will address public gatherings in Gahkuch on November 8, in Astor on November 10, and in Chillas on November 11.