Advertisement declaring Shehbaz’s wife PO pasted outside NAB court

LAHORE: Advertisements to declare Nusrat Shahbaz, the wife of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif, as a proclaimed offender in the money laundering case against the Sharif family were pasted outside the accountability court in Lahore on Thursday.

According to details, the advertisements were placed by the investigation officer in the case.

Earlier, the accountability court had rejected Nusrat’s plea seeking exemption from the proceedings.

While announcing the reserved verdict, accountability judge Jawadul Hassan had directed to launch proceedings to declare her as proclaimed offender.

The accountability court had issued bailable arrest warrants for Shahbaz and her daughter Rabia Imran over continuous absence in the case.