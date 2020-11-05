Aamir Liaqat, wife, test positive for Covid-19

As the second wave of the novel coronavirus emerges in the country, TV host and politician Aamir Liaqat and his wife, Tuba Aamir, have revealed that they have tested positive for the disease.

“Salam everyone. @iamaamirliaquat and I have tested positive for coronavirus. We are isolating ourselves at home,” Tuba wrote on Instagram. She went on to ask the fans to pray for her and her husband’s health.

Aamir, in a series of tweets, first said that his family was “under attack”, and then added “Attacker detected, the notorious #COVID-19. Victims: Aamir Liaquat and Syeda Tuba Aamir.”

He also reported on the herbal aids, such as ginger and garlic, that he is using to combat the symptoms of the disease.

Aamir Liaqat had won a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ticket during the 2018 elections. He had earlier hinted at resigning from his post due to his inability to relieve Karachi’s power outage issues, but his resignation was reportedly rejected by Prime Minister Imran Khan.