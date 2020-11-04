Wahab urges people of Sindh to follow SOPs as positivity ratio rises

The rising number of Covid-19 cases has taken the positivity ratio in Sindh to 6.6 per cent, and the provincial government’s spokesperson, Murtaza Wahab, has reiterated the need for people to be precautious and follow SOPs.

“With winter just around the corner, cough and cold is becoming more common, therefore, everyone should wear a mask at all times to cooperate with the government,” he said, adding that the people of Sindh had previously cooperating with the government during the first wave and that this had helped control the spread of the disease.

“Take special care when visiting crowded spaces like shopping malls, wedding venues, and restaurants, among others. We have to take care of ourselves and our families as well as the whole society,” he added.

While a decline in the number of cases in August had led people to believe the pandemic was over, Wahab emphasised that this was not true, and that people still need to follow the guidelines and standard operating procedures.

“Coronavirus is still present all over the country and is still attacking people. The worrisome part is that the virus is rapidly spreading in Sindh, increasing to 6.5 per cent the past day,” he said.

According to Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, the province’s virus death toll is now 2,639.

Sindh saw 521 new cases being reported on Tuesday, which led to the sudden increase in the positivity ratio.

Data from the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) show that 1,313 new cases were identified across the country, bringing the total tally to 337,573. The country’s death toll stands at 6,867 as 18 people succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours.