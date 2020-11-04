Two more dengue cases

With two more fresh cases of dengue, the total number of dengue fever in both public and private sector in Punjab raised to 151 this year so far. According to a report these two new cases have been confirmed in Lahore. The news report further disclosed that eight dengue fever patients are under treatment in hospitals, while all other patients have recovered and no death due to dengue fever has occurred in Punjab this year so far. The government should take immediate measures for the eradication of the life-threatening disease which is spreading rapidly and affecting a large number of people. So this is the demand of time to create awareness about the dangerous virus and there should be serious action to prevent the disease before it goes out of hand.

Bakhtiyar Phullan

Absor