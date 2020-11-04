 Power grab not transfer

We must act to stop power rabs

In its over seven decades of history, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan has never experienced an orderly transfer of power. Even the mighty Ayub Khan did not have the courage to follow his own constitution under which the Speaker of the National Assembly was next in line of succession. Power was grabbed from the first dictator by the second in March 1969. General Agha Muhammad Yayha Khan, after taking oath of office as President, abrogated the 1962 Constitution. A Legal Framework Order (LFO) was enacted to run the country till a new document could be prepared by an elected Legislative Assembly. Free and fair elections, as promised, were held in 1970 on the basis of one man one vote, or adult franchise, but again power was not transferred, which resulted in civil war in the Eastern Wing, and the rest is history, as they say.

Pakistan started off well. The last British Viceroy, Lord Louis Mountbatten, handed over power to Muhammad Ali Jinnah as the first Governor General of the new state. The father of the nation then took oath of office from the elected Prime Minister (PM) and his six member cabinet. The Government of Pakistan started to function in the barracks in Karachi, which was declared the capital city. The task was daunting but the founding fathers did not give in. There was honesty of purpose and dedication. The colonial establishment kept flexing its muscles. There were several behind-the-scene intrigues and manipulation. yet the consolidation process continued. Baba-e-Qaum died a year after the partition in September 1948, and Khawaja Nazimuddin, one of the prominent founding fathers of Pakistan, succeeded him. The slide started with the murder of the first PM, Nawabzada Liaquat Ali Khan, whose biggest blunder was to promote a very ordinary and ambitious officer to the office of Commander-in-Chief of the Army, though he had been superseded by the Governor General himself.

The induction of Khawaja Nazimuddin as second Governor General was very orderly but then the game of powergrabbing started. Baboo Ghulam Muhammad (Gamma) succeeded in grabbing the coveted slot of the head of state while Khawaja Sahib became the PM. Gamma played havoc with the country. It was an era of colonial intrigue to thwart the march towards freedom. It was a perfect ‘Gamma Grab’ like the famous ‘Inoki Lock’. He dismissed governments, dissolved the Parliament. Finally he was incapacitated yet he refused to step down. Only his loyal female personal secretary of foreign origin could read his movements and then convey the official decisions. Another power grab took place, and Iskander Mirza, the senior bureaucrat, combined with the Army Chief to force the Governor General to step down. Mirza Sahib had the unique distinction of becoming the first President of the Republic. Elections were to be held in 1958 under the unanimously approved 1956 Constitution. Fearing defeat the President, in connivance with Ayub Khan, tried to grab power by imposing martial law on 7 October 1958 after abrogating the Constitution. Only 20 days later, on October 27, Ayub took complete control of the government to derail the march towards freedom and emancipation of the masses. Since then the power grab has become the norm. Ayub Khan then added a civilian add-on to this grabbing phenomena. It should have been named Ayubia Muslim League instead he misused the name of the founding party and called it Pakistan Muslim League (Convention) for which a Muslim League House was dedicated, on 33 Davis Road Lahore. All Muslim Leagues, including the PML(N) and PML(Q), that we have to deal with today, came out of this incubator. They are certainly not the founding, as claimed, rather the hounding parties of the country. Conceived at Gate No 4 of GHQ and then launched through the Muslim League House, a combination of Ayubia-style conspiracy combined with the ‘Gamma Grab.’

It took me a while to understand the obnoxious and apolitical behaviour of PML(N). It is based on power grab as they were launched by the Master Grabber Zia and his team. The PPP, being a genuine political entity, behaves totally differently despite being repeatedly hounded by the establishment. First it was Bhutto and then his daughter who tried to serve the people, unfortunately they were hounded by anti-democratic forces like the Sharifs of Lahore and Chaudhrys of Gujrat, who have a history of grabbing, not earning, the people’s mandate. Even after the break-up of Quaid’s Pakistan in 1971, Yayha Khan refused to step down. Again a power grab revolt was carried out by some Generals and the Air Chief who wanted restoration of civilian rule. Bhutto was sworn in as Chief Martial Law Administrator (CMLA), and continued in this capacity till the 1972 interim constitution was passed by the National Assembly which was then followed by the 1973 permanent version. The elections in 1977, the first under the new document, were again disputed and another power grab took place on 5 July 1977, the same route has then been followed meticulously by establishment parties like the PML(N), PML(Q, MQM, MMA, among others.

Now being at the receiving end, PML(N), the hounding party of Pakistan, is talking sense. It is not only ‘Vote Ki Izzat‘ (respect for the vote) which is at stake, as a nation we have to agree and follow an orderly power transfer mechanism. This grabbing has to end. The entire administrative system is totally compromised. Due to loot and plunder of the last 40 years the stakes are very high. Victory at all costs has become the norm. Decency in politics no longer exists. Accountability through common law is almost impossible. For the first time after the enactment of the 1973 Constitution, the Chief Election Commissioner has been appointed from the civil administration as the Judges of the superior judiciary repeatedly failed to deliver credible ballots, starting from 1977 till 2018. Malpractices and glitches of all kinds were encountered in every electoral contest. While our neighbour India has had several orderly transfers of power through the ballot, we have totally failed. Electoral process is a massive logistic exercise which the Judiciary cannot deliver. After a disputed ballot the establishment decides the transfer of power framework, which defeats the entire exercise and results in a power grab. In its three stints in power, only the PML(N) has enjoyed a comfortable majority once and an absolute majority twice but did no meaningful legislation. It sought Khilafat and total control, clearly indicating the appetite to grab more power.

In the absence of strong national institutions, neutrality of the ballot can only be ensured if the entire electoral staff is brought from another province and then flown out after counting the votes. Ayubia Leagues and ‘Gamma Grab’ have to be effectively dealt with. A reference should be filed in the Supreme Court to ban these power-grab leagues, to clean the mess. The Muslim League House on 33 Davis Road should be taken over and converted into a ‘ Democratic Panagah ‘ where lessons in democracy should be imparted to the coming generations together with dossiers of those who dared to dissent from preserving democracy in the land of the pure. Indeed ‘Democracy is the best revenge’, which is only possible through an orderly transfer of power which has not happened thus far.