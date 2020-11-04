Expensive medicines

Inflation has brought many difficulties in people’s life in the country. Many people cannot buy good things. The biggest problem that people are facing is prices of medicines which have increased again for the second time in a month, the prices of medicines have increased by five to fifty percent. However, the price of essential items are already out of reach of a common man, and with recent development, the poor are being deprived of medical treatment by making medicines more expensive. On the other words, the rates of medicines for all diseases, including heart disease, diabetes, blood pressure, hepatitis and cancer has been increased. Now these medicines are beyond reach of the poor. The hiked prices of medicines making trouble for middle class people, especially for the poor, cannot buy medicines. So, the government should decrease the rising price of life saving drugs so that the poor should be able to buy medicines and should be treated well.

Sameer Aslam

Awaran Kulli