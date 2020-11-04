The recent earthquake in Turkey was the deadliest which caused much destruction in the majority of the destructions. However, Turkey is crossed by fault lines and is prone to earthquakes. According to the report more than 500 people were killed in a 2011 quake in the eastern city of Van, while another in January this year killed 41 people in the eastern province of Elazig. Eventually, the earthquake which was like a little Tsunami and has crossed the sea level altitude and sabotaged the areas was a very bad scenery and a little destroyed the good image of Turkey. In 1999, two powerful quakes killed 18,000 people in north-western Turkey. In fact, Turkey has a mix of older buildings and many structures are built cheaply which can lead to serious damage resulting in deaths when earthquakes hit these regions. It makes me feel very cautious to mention the earthquake which happened some days before, yet the rescue work is continued. Although the earthquake caused destruction and worse conditions. After dozens of buildings were damaged, this was a bad scene as thousands of residents were forced to spend the fourth night in tents in Izmir. Turkey had reported more than 1, 464 aftershocks following the earthquake, including 44 that were above four in magnitude. Very thankfully a 4-year old girl rescued 91 hours in which the rescuers pulled the girl out alive from the rubble. The 7.0 magnitude earthquake that struck in the Aegean Sea last week killed 102 people and injured 994 people. I optimize the Turkey’s authorities to contact Pakistan’s disaster Control Authority inorder to simplify the problems of such natural or geological disasters.

Barkatullah

Turbat