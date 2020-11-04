Claiming victory before counting of votes

New challenges to democracy

While millions of votes were yet to be counted, including in key battleground states and mail-in ballots, and Joe Biden still enjoying a lead over him, President Donald Trump declared early Wednesday morning (in the USA, though night-time here) he had won the election. He claimed a conspiracy was afoot to steal the election and wanted all voting to stop. The announcement was duly rejected by Joe Biden’s campaign manager who called Trump’s remarks outrageous, unprecedented, and incorrect while Twitter placed a “disputed” label on the tweet. Trump however hinted at taking the matter to the Supreme Court, which is unusual as the nation’s highest court is rarely the first judicial venue for a case, instead it reviews lower court rulings. Trump is confident as he had appointed Amy Coney Barrett as a Supreme Court justice just days before the election, creating a 6-3 conservative majority that could favor the president if the courts weigh in on a contested election.

The US is on course for the highest electoral turnout in a century. The presidential election is on a knife edge. Trump has a soft corner for white supremacists; he has a hardline stance on immigration; he has denigrated movements that supported equal rights for women and justice for black people; he supported police in its heavy-handed treatment of protesters in the name of preserving law and order and he called slave-owners national heroes. That the electoral contest is neck and neck, dashes hopes that Trump’s ideology would be repudiated by a large majority of the American voters. Instead it highlights the vast reservoir of racial, religious and xenophobic prejudices that exists in American society.

Democracy has taken time to advance. In the mid-19th century, males without property got the right to vote for the first time. The suffragettes however had to fight long to enable women to get voting rights. The system has yet to overcome weaknesses that are causing a lot of human suffering. The wave of populism has brought to power authoritarian and nationalist leaders like Donald Trump, Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil, Narendra Modi in India and Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel. They have used democratic structures to get elected and then taken measures that violated basic democratic values and traditions.