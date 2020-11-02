Fixing the present system is the only way to ensure speedy justice

Robert H. Jackson, Associate Justice, United States Supreme Court concurred in the ruling that declared the Supreme Court as the court of last appeal in February 1953. And said “There is no doubt that if there were a super-Supreme Court, a substantial proportion of our reversals of state courts would also be reversed. We are not final because we are infallible; we know that we are infallible only because we are final.”

This question of a higher court than the Supreme Court of Pakistan intrigues me quite often. Would our justice system improve with such a change? Would people of Pakistan be served better, more efficiently and in a less costly way? Or in a cost-effective manner like our corporates propagate each time embarking on a so- called golden handshake scheme? It is no secret what the people want. They want cheap, speedy and even- handed justice. A common litigant just cannot afford the time and cost involved in something that might never happen in his lifetime. Be it a civil or a criminal matter. If we look at these three essential ingredients of a justice system we might easily conclude that our justice system sadly lacks all of these and then some. J.B Morton said that “Justice must not only be seen to be done. It must be seen to be believed.” This is exactly what the common person wants– to believe in the justice system.

So, if we have a higher court than the Supreme Court what might happen? Unfortunately, I do not see any improvement in the justice system with adding another layer. Just one more anguished layer costing the litigant an arm and a leg if not the heart. I know that the lawyers have a tendency to complicate things but then Charles Dickens said that “If there were no bad people, there would be no good lawyers.” However, some of the lawyers are not good lawyers and they are the only persons who are not punished by the courts for ignorance of the law. For a common person, ignorance of the law is no excuse, but for a bad lawyer it is a way to earn a living with no consequences. Perhaps the courts or the bar councils should look into this matter.

As our justice system stands today it seems like the saying attributed to Sir James Mathew that “In England, justice is open to all, like the Ritz Hotel.” Imagine the time and money our Supreme Court spent on the so- called Panama cases. If there were an ultra-Supreme Court at that time then it might have swiftly over-turned the majority opinion in the first verdict and upheld the dissenting opinion of the three justices. But then who knows.

The doctrine called stare decisis means that the judges follow the principles of law decided in earlier cases. In other words, earlier court decisions are binding on subsequent judges. This is helpful to lawyers in the sense that they can have a fair idea which way the court might go in a particular case depending on the facts and earlier decisions by the same or a higher court. This is called legal precedents and it introduces an element of certainty into litigation not only for the lawyers but also for the litigants who can then decide whether to file a case or not. Judges have all along tussled between following a precedent or disregarding an earlier decision of the court. Lord Denning famously said “The doctrine of precedent does not compel your lordships to follow the wrong path until you fall over the edge of the cliff.”

Precedents can be good or bad. Just because something has been done before does not mean that we should keep on doing it when we know that very rarely two cases are alike. So judges do enjoy a certain leeway in deciding cases and that leads the judicial systems towards growth and expansion to meet and address the changing needs of the time and the people. Justice William O. Douglas of the US Supreme Court talking about Stare Decisis said “The search for a static security—in the law or elsewhere—is misguided. The fact is that security can only be achieved through constant change, through the wise discarding of old ideas that have outlived their purpose, and through the adapting of others to current facts. Thus if we do not change with time or do not do something because, that has not been done before we will remain static. And that is not good.

The same principle applies to the laws that have been codified a long time ago. They may have been tested and tried but they certainly cannot meet the needs of the people and even the courts in a fast changing world. A cursory look at the various Acts will tell you that most of them were drafted in the last century and in the last to last century. I am not taking anything away from our various Parliaments or various Dictators who all tried to tamper with the provisions of law. The result mostly has been like a tutti frutti ice cream. The common person gained nothing except more delays and more confusion. The laws, especially those like contracts covering marriage, or property leases, or small businesses need to be totally revamped and rewritten in simple everyday English or Urdu. So the parties can write and understand without the help of lawyers. And the courts can decide in one or two hearings even without the rules of evidence. A written document signed by both parties is enough for the courts to decide and deliver justice. Or maybe such cases go for decision elsewhere, like the Ombudsman?

But who will bell the cat? Remember Martin Luther King wrote in a letter, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”