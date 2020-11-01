School closures not under consideration at present: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Education Minister Dr Murad Raas on Sunday said the provincial government was not considering closing the schools despite a surge in the number of coronavirus cases across the country.

The virus positivity rate reached 3.72 per cent as 807 more people tested positive over the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Saturday.

Raas, through a tweet, said the Punjab government was keeping a close eye on the coronavirus situation in the schools. He said that random testing was being conducted and a slight increase in numbers has been observed.

“Situation being analysed on daily basis. There is NO plan to close Schools as of right now. Please follow SOPs,” he said.

Keeping a very close watch on COVID 19 cases in Schools of Punjab. Random testing is being done continuously. There is a slight increase in numbers but nothing alarming. Situation being analysed on daily basis. There is NO plan to close Schools as of right now. Please follow SOPs — Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) November 1, 2020

The NCOC on Saturday asked citizens to report violations of health precautions, days after tighter restrictions were introduced across the country to curb the infection spread.

“With [the] arrival of the 2nd wave & continued widescale violation of sop’s, NCOC has decided to seek citizens help for sop compliance,” Planning Minister Asad Umar, who heads the NCOC, had said in a tweet.