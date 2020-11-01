Pakistan welcomes decision after Saudi allows Umrah for foreign pilgrims

MECCA: The Ministry of Religious Affairs on Sunday welcomed the decision of the Saudi government to resume the Umrah for international pilgrims as nearly 10,000 foreign visitors arrived in the Kingdom after a seven-month hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic. “It’s a good step by Saudi Arabia, and it is a blessing for Muslims around the world,” Imran Siddiqui, the spokesperson of the ministry, told a foreign media outlet. The first flight carrying foreign pilgrims from Pakistan landed at the King Abdulaziz Airport in Jeddah at 4:00 pm, a Saudi newspaper reported. A second flight arrived at 4:30 pm from Indonesia at the same airport.

“All health precautions are in place,” head of the airport Essam Fouad said, referring to measures against the spread of the new coronavirus.