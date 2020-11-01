Pakistan welcomes decision after Saudi allows Umrah for foreign pilgrims

MECCA: The Ministry of Religious Affairs on Sunday welcomed the decision of the Saudi government to resume the Umrah for international pilgrims as nearly 10,000 foreign visitors arrived in the Kingdom after a seven-month hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s a good step by Saudi Arabia, and it is a blessing for Muslims around the world,” Imran Siddiqui, the spokesperson of the ministry, told a foreign media outlet.
The first flight carrying foreign pilgrims from Pakistan landed at the King Abdulaziz Airport in Jeddah at 4:00 pm, a Saudi newspaper reported. A second flight arrived at 4:30 pm from Indonesia at the same airport.
“All health precautions are in place,” head of the airport Essam Fouad said, referring to measures against the spread of the new coronavirus.
The move was part of gradual Saudi measures to ease restrictions imposed to stem the spread of the virus in the Kingdom.
Under the new measure, 20,000 pilgrims and 60,000 worshipers per day will be allowed to perform the ritual at the Grand Mosque, where the Kaaba is located, according to the state-run Al-Ekhbariya channel.
On Oct 4, authorities allowed Saudis and foreign residents of the Kingdom to perform prayers at the Grand Mosque at a 30 percent capacity or 6,000 people per day.
Subsequently, on Oct 18, the Kingdom allowed 15,000 pilgrims per day to perform Umrah and prayers at Al-Masjid al-Nabawi, or the Prophet’s Mosque, in Medina.
Due to the pandemic, the Hajj pilgrimage this year was limited to those living in Saudi Arabia, and pilgrims from abroad were not accepted.