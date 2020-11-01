JI leader booked for holding political gathering sans admin’s nod

MUZAFFARGARH: A police case was registered against a Jamaat-e-Islami leader on Sunday for holding a political gathering in Muzaffargarh without prior permission from authorities and violation of coronavirus guidelines in it.

JI leader Senator Sirajul Haq was also present in the gathering, reports suggest.

Reportedly, Saddar police lodged the first information report against Rana Shamshad which said there was no implementation of SOPs at the venue.

The complaint was registered under Section 11EE of the anti-terrorism act, 1997, listing him as a proscribed person under the Fourth Schedule.