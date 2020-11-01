Imran Khan goes as democratically elected Prime Minister for Halloween 

Our Fashion Correspondent – Deciding to wear a bold look once again, former cricket captain Imran Khan decided to go as the democratically elected Prime Minister of Pakistan for Halloween this year.

The former World Cup winning superstar turned heads as he walked into a Halloween party sporting a sherwani and glasses, and carrying around a copy of the oath of office. The costume wowed attendees and had paparazzi following the Prime Minister.

The dedication to the costume gets a nod of approval from Dependerazzi as well, since Imran chose to have a man dress up as chief secretary as well as another as a Military Secretary to the Prime Minister to escort him around the party.

According to details, Imran managed to enter the Prime Minister’s office as well, and in an attempt to really commit to the role, even issued instructions, to which the military secretary and chief officer smiled on in amusement.