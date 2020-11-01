Imran announces provincial status for Gilgit-Baltistan

ISLAMABAD: Following much debate on the issue, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday finally announced to integrate Gilgit-Baltistan into the country as its fifth province “keeping in view the UN Security Council resolutions”, Radio Pakistan reported.

Imran, who arrived in the region earlier in the day to join the region’s Independence Day celebrations, said while addressing the Azadi Parade: “I want to pay tribute to GB scouts and those shuhada (martyrs) who gave sacrifices and freed this region [from Indian occupation].”

“I wanted to congratulate the people of GB on another thing: the decision to give it a provincial status.” The decision, he said, was taken while keeping in view the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

The prime minister said he could not speak in detail about a development package because of the upcoming elections on November 15 but assured the people that his government would prioritise helping the poor and people from underdeveloped areas.

THE VISIT:

According to his schedule, during the visit, Imran will address the main parade gathering arranged to mark the independence of the region. GB celebrates its independence on November 1 every year to mark its liberation from Dogra Raj in 1947.

The gathering is expected to have the governor and interim chief minister in attendance.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Imran will also visit Astore National Park and the Diamer-Bhasha dam site to review the construction work.

Sources had informed Pakistan Today that since the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf has lagged behind in its campaign in the region, the prime minister was expected to announce some development projects, to woo the voters for the general poll.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party Senator Taj Haider, the in-charge of the party’s Central Election Cell, through a letter to the GB chief election commissioner, has requested him to take notice of the visit ahead of the elections.

The letter said the election cell had received complaints from its contesting candidates that Imran accompanied by several cabinet members was scheduled to participate in a ceremony to be attended by the GB governor and the caretaker chief minister, which was in violation of the election code of conduct.

However, Imran’s visit is not unprecedented. Deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif had visited the region in February 2015 ahead of the last election and announced development projects for the region. He had also announced the formation of a high-powered committee to grant constitutional rights to the people of GB.

Interestingly, the PTI leadership did not visit GB before the elections were scheduled. Sources say that the opposition’s campaigning in the autonomous region may have prompted the premier to go ahead with his visit.