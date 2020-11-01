I couldn’t violate my oath of violating oaths any longer, says Lt Gen (retd) Qadir Baloch while tendering resignation from PML(N)

QUETTA: Former federal minister, Corps Commander and (hence) Balochistan Governor Abdul Qadir Baloch resigned from the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) on Saturday, citing the recent pro-civilian-supremacy speeches by the leaders of the party.

“I am a product of my institution I am product of Army and cannot stand by the narrative of disobedience since it would be extremely injurious to the country. I have taken the decision of parting ways with heavy heart,” said the retired General who commanded North Command as Corps Commander in Quetta.

“I am guilty of violating the oath that we took upon our passing out,” he said. “I’m not talking about the first one, that we took in the main ground but the second ‘secret’ one that we took in the mess, in which we swore to disregard the first oath.”

“I was true to the oath when I was sworn in as Governor of Balochistan in 2003, during the military regime,” he said. “I could have stayed true to the oath later, after joining the League, and was true to it during Memogate.”

“However, the League’s latest avatar has made it clear that I cannot stay in it,” he said.