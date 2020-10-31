‘We stand with the Turkish nation’: PM promises quake-hit Turkey of all help needed

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday while expressing condolences to Turkish leadership and people over the 6.6 magnitude-earthquake that hit Turkey and Greece on Friday, offered “every help” from Pakistan to the Turkish nation.

“My condolences to President Erdogan & the people of Turkey on the loss of precious lives in Izmir earthquake. We stand with the Turkish nation, offering every help we can give,” the prime minister said on Twitter.

He said Pakistan could never forget the way Turkey stood with it when the devastating earthquake hit Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir in 2005.

In a separate statement, President Dr Arif Alvi commiserated with all those who were affected and prayed for early recovery of the injured, expressing sadness over the loss of lives and injuries caused by the earthquake hitting Izmir city of Turkey.

“It is with great sadness that we receive news of the earthquake that hit Izmir. Excellency & brother President Recep Tayyip Erdogan please convey sincere condolences from people of Pakistan to families of victims,” the president wrote on Twitter.

According to Turkish media, 25 people were killed and 804 injured when a 6.6 magnitude-earthquake jolted Izmir city of Turkey on Friday. At least 743 people were injured in Izmir, and in neighbouring provinces, five in Manisa, two in Balikesir and 54 in Aydin.

The tremors occurred in the Aegean Sea at a depth of 16.5 kilometres (10.3 miles) but were felt across Turkey’s third-largest city and as far away as Istanbul in the north, Daily Sabah reported.

Rescue officials are working to rescue survivors from the rubble of several buildings. AFAD until now has announced over 800 injured during the catastrophe in addition to the dead.

Following the earthquake, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said all government institutes have sprung into action to help the city.

“We stand with all our citizens affected by the earthquake with all means possible. All our respective institutes and ministers have been mobilised,” he said.

Moreover, people in Izmir and neighbouring provinces were warned by the AFAD to stay away from their homes if there is visible damage to the buildings.