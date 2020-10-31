Senior journalist Saleem Asmi passes away in Karachi

KARACHI: Senior journalist Saleem Asmi passed away in Karachi on Saturday. Confirming his demise, the family said Asmihad been suffering from some serious ailment for several days.

The senior journalist was a former editor of Dawn and ex-president of the Karachi Press Club.

In his long career, Asmi also served as a news editor at Dubai-based Khaleej Times and launched Dawn’s Islamabad edition.

The veteran journalist was a staunch advocate for freedom of expression and believed societies should be run freely without restrictions.

Condolences to his family were offered on all media outlets as friends and colleagues paid tribute to the veteran journalist.