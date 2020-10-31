Security forces foil major terrorist activity in Balochistan: ISPR

A major terrorism activity was averted in Balochistan’s Kech district after security forces successfully conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) on a militants’ hideout, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The military’s media wing said that one hardcore terrorist was killed during the operation in Kech district, while a soldier of the Pakistan army was also injured during the exchange of fire. According to ISPR, the wanted terrorist was involved in the killing of innocent people, extortion and attacking security forces.

A large cache of arms and communication equipment have also been recovered from their hideout, said the military’s media wing.

Earlier in the month of September, Security forces had killed at least two terrorists during an encounter in the Kech district of Balochistan.

According to the military’s media wing, the security conducted an intelligence-based operation on a terrorist hideout in Mazaband mountains in Kech. At least two terrorists had been killed during an exchange of fire with the security forces. ISPR said the terrorists had been involved in killings of civilians, extortion and attacks on the security forces.