Sadiq says Indian pilot statement blown out of proportion

LAHORE: After his comments sparked public outrage and compelled the military to issue a rebuttal, former National Assembly speaker and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ayaz Sadiq on Saturday said he stood by his statement that the decision to release the Indian pilot was in February last year was taken out of the fear of an “imminent attack”.

Sadiq, while addressing a session of the lower house earlier this week, had claimed the government had released Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman — the Indian Air Force pilot who was captured in February last year after the Pakistan Air Force shot down his intruding jet during a dogfight — in “capitulation”, fearing an attack from India.

Following the claim, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) chief Major General Babar Iftikhar held a press conference on Thursday to “set the record straight”, saying Varthaman was released only to “give peace another chance” and not for any other reason.

Addressing newsmen in Lahore, Sadiq, who was flanked by JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who also heads the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), said he had “many secrets” but never made irresponsible statements.

He said the “political colour” given to his statement did not benefit Pakistan’s narrative.

“We can have different thoughts politically but where Pakistan is concerned, the whole nation is united and God willing, will give a splendid answer to India. People may have objections to what I said but the political colour given to it did not benefit Pakistan’s narrative,” Sadiq said.

“This selected government tried to support the unsuccessful narrative that was being created in India,” he claimed, adding that the opposition had “strong reservations” about the government on what he termed its silence on Indian occupied Kashmir and its foreign policy failures.

“But these are political differences. Their attempt to associate my statement with the armed forces of Pakistan was not a service to the country. My statement can be seen and heard in which I talked about this government, which government officials misread by adopting Indian media’s strategies. This is not only a blatant plot against Pakistan but is a disservice to Pakistan,” he said.

“You [the government] have played in the hands of Indian media and you have not done justice to Pakistan. I am standing by my stance and you will see in the future, I have many secrets. I had been heading the National Security Committee.”

The opposition leader added that he had, however, never made irresponsible statements and would never do so in the future as well.

“I want to say about this inefficient government, you can fight any political battles you want but political parties will only agree with you when it comes to Pakistan. I request you to keep the armed forces out of this fight.”

Referring to posters put up in Lahore, calling him a “traitor”, Sadiq said such posters were not doing a service to Pakistan.

The PML-N leader said “we are political people” and have been making statements against political opponents in the past and would continue to do so in the future.

“But at one point, when it comes to Pakistan or the matter of our unity or institutions, Pakistan’s message to India is very clear: we, the Pakistani nation are one. We have political differences with the government but we are united in the matter of India,” he said and requested the media to not blow up the matter.”

When asked whether he would apologise, Sadiq said he had “not said anything [for which to apologise]” and he has already issued a clarification.

Meanwhile, Fazl said the government tried to create a “storm in a teacup” over Sadiq’s statement, adding if someone “destroys a person’s character and his patriotism”, then they should also be brought back to their “original standing”.

“It is our responsibility to keep our politics according to the law and the Constitution,” he stated.

He said the PDM had a clear stance. “There was rigging on July 25, 2018. We do not accept the basis of this government. We are steadfast on our stance. Today is the day I was passing to Islamabad from Lahore in Azadi March and I will walk towards Islamabad again.”

“Nobody is above criticism […] our institutions are so sacred that they are above criticism. We do not accept this rule. We are against blasphemous attitude, whether related to courts and judiciary or ourselves.”

Fazl claimed the PTI government had “bankrupted the country and Pakistan was at risk” under its regime.