Rising Islamophobia

Violence is not the answer

Protests against French President Emmanuel Macron’s vow to protect the right to caricature the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) turned violent in Islamabad on Friday with thousands of charged protestors attempting to breach barriers placed in front of the Red Zone, where the French Embassy is located, were met with security forces baton-charging and tear gassing them, in reaction to which a nearby forest was set on fire. This is an unfortunate outcome of a legitimate protest as similar protests around the world and even as close as Lahore, have remained relatively peaceful. That the law enforcement agencies present in the area were able to stop the situation from spiraling too much out of control is commendable. However, it seems that these protests will continue to grow given how the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, that originally printed the highly offensive cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and reprinted the same last month when a trial opened over the 2015 attack on the their office killing 12 staffers, has said that it is ‘proud to provoke Islamists’ and continues to poke fun at Islamic extremism.

The functioning of progressive democracies relies upon upholding the ideals that allow it to be a free society and freedom of expression and speech are central to that philosophy. However when these are used as tools to intentionally offend a particular set of people, the motivation behind such actions is blatantly evil rather than a desire to uphold the democratic values of a country. President Macron has taken the ‘freedom of speech’ and ‘secularism in democracy’ route but there are limits to both. Five per cent of France’s population is Muslim, so it becomes all the more important for its government to be more sensitive towards their sentiments rather than endorsing the fanning of flames that more often than not results in the deterioration of law and order in the country.

Both the gruesome and highly condemnable separate incidents of extreme violence that saw beheadings being carried out by charged Islamist terrorists were in reaction to the cartoons. Charlie Hebdo claims that its fight is against Islamist extremism when in reality it is attacking an entire faith because what it is doing is found highly offensive by all Muslims and President Macron’s comment sends out only one message: this is OK and it will continue under my watch.