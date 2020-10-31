Qureshi phones Turkish FM, assures assistance to quake-hit Turkey

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday phoned his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavusoglu and extended condolences for the loss of lives and injuries sustained by people in Izmir city of Turkey.

“Spoke to brother (Mevlüt Çavusoglu) and extended our deepest sympathies & sincere condolences for lives lost & those injured in the devastating earthquake in Izmir,” the foreign minister said on Twitter.

He said that Pakistan stood ready to help Turkey with urgent relief and assistance in this hour of need, adding that Pakistan could never forget Turkish support after the 2005 earthquake.

He also offered to send relief teams and field hospital for the quake-hit people.

The Turkish foreign minister thanked Pakistan’s government on behalf of the Turkish government and people.

He said the Turkish government was utilising all-out resources for relief and rehabilitation of the affected people and although it was not yet in need of any material support; however, in case it required, they would accept Pakistan’s offer before anyone else’s.

At least 24 people were killed and at least 804 injured when a 6.6 magnitude earthquake jolted Izmir on Friday.

According to Turkish authorities, at least 743 were injured in Izmir, and in neighbouring provinces, five in Manisa, two in Balikesir and 54 in Aydin.