PTI to mobilise public to counter PDM’s narrative

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to hold public rallies to mobilise its own supporters in a bid to counter the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) narrative.

Sources told Pakistan Today that the decision was taken in a meeting of party’s spokespersons, and PTI will hold its first rally on November 7 in Bhalwal, a town near Sargodha, or Hafizabad, following Prime Minister Imran Khan’s approval.

Sources said that the premier is also likely to address the rally. Furthermore, he is also expected to visit Hafizabad to lay the foundation stone of the University of Hafizabad and might even announce the construction of a hospital in the city.

According to sources, party leaders have been advising the prime minister to go to the public instead of meeting the spokespersons, to remind the people of the performance of previous rulers from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

On the other hand, the opposition parties have also decided to hold individual protests to mobilise the people against the incumbent government over rising inflation.