PML-N Balochistan president Abdul Qadir Baloch to resign from party

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Balochistan President Lieutenant General (r) Abdul Qadir Baloch on Saturday decided to resign from the party.

The development follows differences that emerged between the senior politician and PML-N’s top leadership over not inviting former chief minister Sanaullah Zehri in the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) protest rally against the sitting government.

According to local media outlets, the PML-N leader, who served as a federal minister in PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s government, will formally announce his resignation in a press conference soon.

According to media reports, PDM’s Secretary General Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had refused to invite Zehri after consulting his party’s top leadership. He allegedly said that Zehri is not in Pakistan for around 2.5 years so he cannot become a part of the PDM power show.

Reports also state that Baloch had expressed his reservations over the hardline stance adopted by PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

On the other hand, PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal clarified that the PML-N decided against inviting Zehri due to an ongoing rift between the former chief minister and Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) leader Akhtar Mengal.

Opposition parties, campaigning against the government from the joint platform of PDM, held a rally on October 25 in Quetta. Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz and Jamiat Ulema-e Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman addressed the rally along with other leaders including Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PMAP) Chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai, ANP’s Amir Haider Khan Hoti, JUP’s Owais Noorani and JUI-F’s Ghafoor Haideri.