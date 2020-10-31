PM Imran to visit GB tomorrow despite opposition’s concerns

–PPP writes to CEC to stop premier, ministers from visiting the autonomous region

ISLAMABAD: Despite Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) showing serious concerns over Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Ali Amin Gandapur ahead of elections in the autonomous region, Prime Minister Imran Khan go ahead with his Gilgit visit on Sunday.

However, the premier will not attend any political gathering in the region as the local election commission has already restricted him, along with other ministers, speaker of the National Assembly, and chairman of the Senate, from participating in the election campaign, under the Election Act, 2017.

PM Imran will attend the National Day celebrations in the region. GB celebrates its Independence Day on November 1 every year to mark the area’s liberation from Dogra Raj in 1947.

The premier will address an event being held in connection with the ceremonious occasion. The governor, interim chief ministers will be in attendance.

Sources informed Pakistan Today that since the ruling party has lagged behind in its campaign in the region, the premier is expected to make an announcement regarding granting provincial status to the autonomous region, along with some development projects, to boost his party’s image in the forthcoming polls on November 15.

It is worth mentioning here that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif visited Gilgit in February 2015 ahead of the last election and announced development projects for the region. He also announced the formation of a high-powered committee to grant constitutional rights to the people of GB. These announcements led to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) pocketing two-thirds majority in the GB Legislative Assembly.

Interestingly, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership did not visit GB before the elections were scheduled. Sources say that the opposition’s campaigning in the autonomous region may have prompted the premier to go ahead with his visit on Sunday.

Gandapur, who is currently in Gilgit, has addressed some political gatherings in Diamer district and Gilgit during the past three days. Former chief minister Hafeezur Rehman has given an ultimatum of 48 hours to oust the federal minister from the region, as his visit violates the Election Act, 2017.

Meanwhile, in a letter sent to the chief election commissioner, PPP Central Election Cell in-charge Senator Taj Haider has lodged a complaint over the premier’s upcoming visit, drawing the official’s attention to the violation of the code of conduct for the GB polls, and requesting urgent action to ensure a free, fair and transparent election.