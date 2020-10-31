On collusion course

Government and the PDM must meet half way

For once the purveyors of doom and gloom may prove to be not far wrong. The political opposition, after successfully launching large rallies against the government is on a virtual roll. The other day the PDM’s (Pakistan Democratic Movement) nominal chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was heard bragging at the alliance’s Gujranwala rally that the government will not be able to last more than a few weeks owing the opposition’s putsch.

This might be partly owing to wishful thinking on behalf of the Maulana and his cohorts and to some extent, bravado.

Nonetheless, it has to be conceded that this is an opposition’s most well organized show since the MRD (Movement of Restoration of Democracy) founded in February 1981, to end the military rule of general Zia ul Haq. The wily dictator got lucky as the movement never got off the ground owing to the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in December 1979.

However, Imran khan and his mentors are not so lucky this time to be showered with American dollars. The cold war ended many decades ago. Nor is Pakistan viewed as the sole custodian of Western strategic goals in South Asia, on the contrary the Islamic Republic is viewed as an international basket case even by its well-wishers.

The economy in dire straits, and despite all the exaggerated claims, the numbers simply don’t add up.

There is an immediate need therefore, on part of the PTI government, to cool down the political temperature and establish some form of a working relationship with opposition parties. However, that seems to be a near impossibility as neither side is ready to meet in the middle.

We take great pride in being the fifth largest nuclear power. But we might have barely noticed that the economic might of a nation is a litmus test of being great, rather than the number of missiles in its silos.

We are a divided nation where our so-called ideological frontiers have dismally failed to evolve a common ethos. Admittedly the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) led government of India are purveyors of hate and xenophobia. That is why our hatemongers can literally get away with murder by citing numerous examples of atrocities being committed by so-called secular states.

The question that begs an answer is: after all, what went wrong? Jinnah and Nehru could have led the subcontinent towards a tolerant society. But unfortunately this has not proven to be the case.

Narendra Modi never was a secularist. Nor did he ever profess to be one. However we got the biggest surprise when Imran Khan, the sportsman turned politician who was never taken seriously became a central player in Pakistani politics in 2013. He achieved this transition after his retirement from first class cricket through sheer tenacity, hard work and undying ambition.

Not only has he succeeded in becoming a top politician of Pakistan but is also the first ever cricketer to lead a country. His party the PTI Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf was able to bag majority of seats for him to become prime minister in 2018.

So far so good, but the real test starts after winning an election as forming a government and actually performing through good governance are two very different things. History is replete with examples of populous demagogues sweeping elections hands down but only to leave in ignominy after failing to deliver.

Some of them ruled for decades but only to leave in disgrace after being booted by the same people who once loved them. Time will tell how Khan will end up, whether or not he is the leader he claims to be, an ideologue or merely another demagogue relegated to the history books like so many others before him.

Although the opposition is pretending that it is business as usual, despite the multifarious problems in this volatile situation, the nation is faced with the possibility of an existential threat posed by rising terrorism.

Many in the PTI and the rest of the polity harbour a somewhat soft corner for extremist elements. This is perhaps why neither previous governments nor the current regime has been able to effectively implement the National Action Plan (NAP) that was agreed upon by all parties following the horrific APS Peshawar attack.

In fact, space for an independent discourse or debate on such matters has visibly shrunk. Prime Minister Imran Khan is himself responsible for the rising intolerance in politics. Supplanted by the state apparatus, he apparently believes that using incendiary remarks against his opponents will earn him brownie points amongst his supporters and mentors.

Ever since the opposition has launched its anti-government movement, extremely bitter language bordering on the abusive is being used by the government’s spokespersons. Resultantly, there increasing political polarisation, that according to some observers can lead to spurts of violence.

Sadly enough, there is no meeting ground between the opposition and the government, and now, after close to three years, the PTI government has miserably failed on the performance front and currently the only strategy it is depending on is bashing the opposition. The reality is that empty stomachs cannot be filled with even emptier rhetoric.