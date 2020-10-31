OGRA increases LPG price by Rs114.05 per 11.8kg cylinder

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Saturday issued a price-revision notification of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of November.

According to the notification, the authority increased the locally produced LPG price by Rs114.05 per cylinder of 11.8 kilogramme.

After the revised price, the cylinder would be sold in the open market at Rs1,530.34, which was available at Rs1,416.29 during the month of October.

Meanwhile, OGRA has fixed LPG rate has been fixed at Rs129,689.49 per metric tonne (MT) for the month of November.

The commodity sale price per MT was Rs120,024.19 during the month of October .

The new price will be effective from November 1.