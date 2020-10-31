Need to tone down political hype

Why worry when world has accepted your narrative?

The statement by ex-Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq does not in any way belittle Pakistan’s achievement as its air force brought down two Indian fighter jets and arrested an Indian pilot, Wg Cdr Abhinandan. The statement does not make any comment about military personnel. It rightly questions why the Prime Minister who should have been present at the crucial meeting was missing while the Foreign Minister showed signs of nervousness. It expresses concerns over the Foreign Minister’s insistence on immediately returning the Indian pilot. Pakistan was no doubt required to release Wing Commander Abhinandan under the Geneva Convention. The Convention however does not require an immediate repatriation of the hostile country’s POWS. It is a matter of record that in the case of India and Pakistan the return of POWs has in cases taken months or years. The Foreign Minister’s insistence was bound to give birth to questions as there were two opinions then, as there are now, regarding whether the Indian pilot should have been released immediately or after a while.

The no-holds-barred fight initiated by the PTI against its opponents has vitiated the atmosphere of the National Assembly where the level of debates has deteriorated. Recourse to unparliamentary language and point scoring has become the norm. What Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said was in response to provocations by a PTI MNA. One would however expect from a senior politician to be more circumspect.

Nothing pleases India more than government ministers calling opposition leaders traitors despite the combined opposition having obtained more votes than the PTI. It is facile to maintain that Sardar Sadiq’s comment has provided India material for propaganda. More dangerous in fact is Federal Minister Fawad Choudhry’s “Ham nay ghar main ghus kay mara” claim followed by “Our successful policy in Pulwama is the nation’s success under Imran Khan’s leadership”. Indian media calls it a confession by a Pakistani minister of his government’s involvement in the Pulwama attack and has demanded that India take up the matter at FATF

There is a need to end infantile politics. The government functionaries should stop hurling treason charges and make the National Assembly functional. The ISPR should have no worries as the world has accepted its narrative about defeating India’s plans. The establishment should be seen to be above party politics if it is not to be drawn into politics.