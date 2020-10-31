Natural resources and minerals make a country rich and it’s people prosperous. The Arab world is the best example of it. Oil reserves found there have made the Arab countries prosperous. Similarly, small countries like Kuwait and Brunei are among the richest countries of the world because of their natural resources. Also Allah the Almighty has blessed our country Pakistan with a large number of natural resources like chromite, copper , gold ,iron ,and etc. But they are useless for the people and government because of their mismanagement. However, Pakistan has plenty of water resources but cannot avert the water crisis. It has many untapped mineral resources but cannot make use of them. Furthermore, it has huge gas and oil resources but cannot do away with gas and oil shortage. Public of it’s is facing many problems due to the gas and oil. There are many reasons of Mismanagement of resources. These include corruption, technical expertise and many more.

Imtaiz Javid

Awaran