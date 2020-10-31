Increasing medicine prices

Sir, the government of Pakistan is allowing an increase in prices of 94 life saving drugs, while other countries are making free of life-saving drugs for the comfortability of their public. Drugs whose prices have been allowed to increase include medicines such as furosemide injections for emergency are in high blood pressure, acetazolamide tablets for glaucoma, hydralazine tablets for lowering blood pressure and carbamazepine tablets and suspension for epilepsy. However, atropine sulphate injection used in emergencies, magnesium sulphate used to treat seizures due to preeclampsia during pregnancy, hydroxyurea, daunorubicin , cancer nitroglycerin and glyceryl trinitrate used as emergency heart medicines and rabies vaccine are also among the medicines. The patients are facing several problems and they can’t get proper treatment. So, the government should control the prices of life-saving drugs in order it’s public should be save from diseases.

Imtaiz Javid

Awaran