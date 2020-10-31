How free is free speech?

Desecrating a highly venerable, epoch making personality who categorically and rightly commands the highest status not only among the Muslims but also among unbiased, conscientious, sensible and sensitive people of the world. Prophet Muhammad (saw) the mercy for the whole universe had been and still is a target of ridicule and humiliation for some so called civilized and the harbinger of “Freedom of Expression”. Freedom of Expression as a fundamental human right is unambiguously an unalienable right of everyone. Everyone has the right to express his/her views without any fear or intimidation. But, the use of the right needs wisdom, acumen and sensibility. A little slip of pen or slip of tongue can bring disastrous results in the world. Notwithstanding, no one has the right to use this right blatantly and shamelessly without showing any regard for others feelings and sentiments. The International Charter on Freedom of Expression lucidly forbids to ridicule, defame and incite others against any religion or sacred personalities, it shall be considered as punishable offence. Countries like, Denmark, Sweden and France initiated the obnoxious, abominable, organized and deliberate campaign against Islam (Islamophobia) by publishing derogatory cartoons of the Prophet (saw). All the drawings are to smirch the Prophet (saw)’s character. Many newspapers and magazines like Jyllands- Posten, a Danish newspaper, Charlie Hebdo of France and Nerikes, Allehanda of Sweden repeatedly published these cartoons to incite the Muslim community all around the world. It provoked and abashed them. Tens of Thousands of Muslims took to streets to give vent to their religious sentiments against those who published them. A few Muslims got enraged and were so overwhelmed that they resorted to violence resulting in killing of those who propagated the cartoons and of course some innocent people as in Nice. The situation is outrageous. It demands serious concerted efforts with wisdom and foresightedness.

Muhammad Ahmad

Islamabad