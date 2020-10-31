Domestic politics

After Pakistan’s triumph on 27th February 2019 along with the capture and release of Abhinandhan, we had got over the incident with a triumphant sense. But now that particular incident has resurfaced with a different narrative. The recent coalition of rival political parties against the ruling party has given birth to PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement). People have rights to express their contrary views in a democratic nation, and so the opposition parties have decided to practise their rights. The problem arises when the political rivalry goes international. The recent statement of Ayaz Sadiq is a prime example of why politics should remain domestic. This statement has made headlines in India and started trends on Twitter. The legitimacy of Pakistan’s victory on 27th February, 2019 is now being questioned and leaders are forced to give statements for clarity. This should be a lesson for all the political parties and general public, that political rivalries should remain domestic and shouldn’t be allowed to damage National interests.

Abubakar Saddique

Lakki Marwat