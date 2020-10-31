CTD, police personnel ‘involved with smugglers’ arrested

Officials of Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and Gadap Police Station were detained by the police on Saturday for alleged involvement in smuggling activities, a private channel reported.

On an intelligence information to the Customs department, the anti-smuggling force headed out to intersect a smuggling activity reportedly taking place near Northern Bypass, but they were allegedly impeded by police personnel.

One of the personnel to harass the customs officials was a CTD official while the other was the duty officer at Gadap Town Police Station who, together, allegedly aided and abetted the smuggling customs had set out to capture. The alleged personnel not only harassed customs and impeded their bid, but also got the vehicle wherein the smuggling was taking place, freed from their custody.

According to the available information, both police personnel with their accomplices have now been detained by the police in the case of aiding and abetting smuggling and hindering state officials in curbing criminal activity.

Earlier in the day, the Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) in an operation rescued nine passengers and crew of a boat stranded off Keamari. The PCG Marine Wing conducted a rescue operation in the sea and saved nine passengers off a fishing boat, Al-Daniyal, a spokesperson said.

The boat was stranded in the sea after its engine failed and the vessel could likely have capsized in the sea, PCG spokesperson said.