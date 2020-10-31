Covid positivity rate jumps to 3.72pc; 11 more die

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus positivity rate continues to increase in the country and reached 3.72pc, as 807 more people tested Covid positive after the tests of 21,688 over the last twenty-four hours, according to the data shared by the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) on Saturday.

Pakistan reported 11 more coronavirus-related fatalities during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 6,806.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 807 fresh infections emerged during this period, lifting the national tally of cases to 332,993. There are a total of 12,121 active cases of the coronavirus as 314,066 patients have so far recuperated from the disease.

Thus far, Sindh has reported 145,475 cases, followed by Punjab reporting 104,016 cases while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 39,458, Balochistan 15,896, Islamabad 19,818, Gilgit Baltistan 4,248 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir 4,082. As many as 669 of the patients under treatment in hospitals across the country are said to be in critical condition.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday said that a total of 376 cases of Covid-19 detected in last 24 hours in the province. “Two people also lost their lives owing to Covid-19,” the chief minister said during a routine daily briefing on the virus as the overall death toll in the province has reached up to 2,627.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that 7479 samples were tested in 24 hours in the province, adding that as many as 241 more patients of the coronavirus recuperated during the past 24 hours, bring the total recoveries to 138,669. Currently, 4555 patients have been under treatment across the province, Chief Minister Shah said. He further urged the people of the province to observe SOPs strictly.

Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, who heads the NCOC, today tweeted: “With the arrival of the 2nd wave & continued wide scale violation of SOP’s, NCOC has decided to seek citizens’ help for SOP compliance.” He asked people to take a picture wherever they see any SOP violations, including those of mask-wearing and social distancing rules, and send it on Whatsapp number 0335-3336262 along with its location for authorities to take legal action.